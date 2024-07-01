Collision on A27 in West Sussex closes road
A collision on a stretch of the A27 in West Sussex has partially closed the road to traffic this morning (Monday, July 1).
According to the AA, the incident involving two vehicles, was reported just before 7.20am today.
On its traffic alert, it said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A27 Chichester Road both ways from Jarvis Road to A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).”
We will have more as we get it.
