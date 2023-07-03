NationalWorldTV
Collision on A283 in Steyning as long queues reported in rush hour

‘Severe’ delays have been reported on the A283 in Steyning after a collision this evening (Monday, July 3).
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:57 BST

Two cars have reportedly been involved in a collision on A283 Steyning By Pass. The road is partially blocked northbound at Clays Hill, according to AA Traffic News.

Heavy queueing traffic has been reported, with ‘severe delays’ increasing on A283 Steyning Bypass, westbound between A283 and Clays Hill.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, A272 Station Road at Cowfold is ‘currently closed in both directions’ following a road traffic collision. Firefighters have joined the emergency response. Click here to read more.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock imageSussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock image
Sussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock image

