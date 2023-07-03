Two cars have reportedly been involved in a collision on A283 Steyning By Pass. The road is partially blocked northbound at Clays Hill, according to AA Traffic News.
Heavy queueing traffic has been reported, with ‘severe delays’ increasing on A283 Steyning Bypass, westbound between A283 and Clays Hill.
Elsewhere in West Sussex, A272 Station Road at Cowfold is ‘currently closed in both directions’ following a road traffic collision. Firefighters have joined the emergency response. Click here to read more.