A partial road closure is in place after a collision in Angmering.

AA Traffic News reported the incident at 6.45am on Wednesday (June 25).

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A259 Littlehampton Road eastbound at A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout).”

Elsewhere in the Arun district, heavy traffic has been reported on the A27 in Arundel.

A partial road closure is in place after a collision in Angmering. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

The AA reported: “Delays increasing on A27 Chichester Road Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”

Over in Chichester, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on A27 Chichester Bypass – eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Motorists are said to be travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

There are also reports of ‘severe delays’ increasing on Pagham Road – westbound between B2166 Lower Bognor Road and B2145. There is an average speed of ten mph.

In Mid Sussex, Sussex Traffic Watch reported that roadworks on A273 Clayton Hill roadworks ‘continue to cause delays in both directions’ – with temporary lights in place.