Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A collision has been reported on the A259 in Rye.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident – on A259 Guldeford Lane – was reported by AA Traffic News at 6.50am.

The AA stated that traffic was slow both ways at Beckett Road – ‘by the turn for Jo's Cafe’.

A road closure had not been reported but motorists were advised to ‘approach with care’.

The incident has since been resolved. Sussex Police has been approached for more information.