Collision reported on A259 in Rye
A collision has been reported on the A259 in Rye.
The incident – on A259 Guldeford Lane – was reported by AA Traffic News at 6.50am.
The AA stated that traffic was slow both ways at Beckett Road – ‘by the turn for Jo's Cafe’.
A road closure had not been reported but motorists were advised to ‘approach with care’.
The incident has since been resolved. Sussex Police has been approached for more information.