Published 21st Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 09:39 BST
A collision has been reported on the A259 in Rye.

The incident – on A259 Guldeford Lane – was reported by AA Traffic News at 6.50am.

The AA stated that traffic was slow both ways at Beckett Road – ‘by the turn for Jo's Cafe’.

A road closure had not been reported but motorists were advised to ‘approach with care’.

The incident has since been resolved. Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

