A collision has been reported on the A27 in a West Sussex village, which is also blighted by roadworks.

AA Traffic News reported a road traffic collision in Lancing just after 4pm on Wednesday (March 5).

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound before A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

"Delays increasing on Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A27 Shoreham By-pass (Steyning turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Sompting Roundabout)."

Vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

A collision was also reported on the Sompting Roundabout on Tuesday afternoon. Delays were reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road – eastbound between Church Lane and Hoe Court.

Elsewhere in Lancing, temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on A259 Brighton Road – both ways at A2025 South Street.

There are also temporary lights on A2025 Grinstead Lane, both ways between North Farm Road and South Street.

The AA added: “Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on South Street both ways at Chester Avenue. Expect delays.”

No through traffic is allowed on Elm Grove – both ways between Cedar Close and Norton Road. This is due to electricity work.

West Sussex County Council said it is ‘aware of and understands’ the frustrations caused by the ‘current volume of roadworks in Lancing’. Read the full statement at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/west-sussex-village-roadworks-cause-traffic-chaos-council-understands-the-frustrations-of-residents-5019638