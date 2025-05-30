Collision reported on A27 in Worthing
A collision was reported on the A27 in Worthing.
According to AA Traffic News, one lane was closed due to a collision on A27 Arundel Road – eastbound at A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).
Traffic was said to be ‘coping well’ after the incident on Friday (May 30).
The AA also reported minor traffic delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road – westbound between Church Lane and Downlands Avenue.
Heavy traffic had been reported on A27 Arundel Bypass both ways at the Causeway Roundabout.
