Collision reported on A27 in Worthing

A collision was reported on the A27 in Worthing.

According to AA Traffic News, one lane was closed due to a collision on A27 Arundel Road – eastbound at A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).

Traffic was said to be ‘coping well’ after the incident on Friday (May 30).

The AA also reported minor traffic delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road – westbound between Church Lane and Downlands Avenue.

Heavy traffic had been reported on A27 Arundel Bypass both ways at the Causeway Roundabout.