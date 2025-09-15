Collision results in partial closure of A259 in West Sussex

The A259 was partly blocked after a collision in West Sussex.

The incident was reported in Angmering around 7.15am on Monday (September 15).

A notice on AA Traffic News’ website read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 Goring Street Eastbound between Hangleton Lane and A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways).”

Sussex Traffic Watch added on X (formerly Twitter): “A259 eastbound at Angmering – rtc reported, road part blocked.”

The A259 was partly blocked after a collision in Angmering. (Sussex World stock image)

The emergency services have dealt with the incident and the road has since reopened.

Meanwhile, a number of roads across the county have been closed due to fallen trees on Monday morning.

The Met Office advised residents to be prepared, before the arrival of stormy weather – with gusts of up to 70mph.

A yellow warning for wind came into force at 8pm on Sunday (September 14) and will remain in place until 6pm on Monday. This warned that strong and gusty winds are ‘likely to cause some disruption’ to travel and ‘interruptions to power’.