Collisions across West Sussex as police issue driving warning for freezing weather

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 18:13 GMT
Several collisions has been reported across West Sussex this afternoon (Friday, January 3) as temperatures plummet across the county.

Sussex Police have issued a warning to drivers on their social media pages.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incidents are near Angmering, High Salvington, Rowhook and Ifield.

In Ifield, AA Traffic News said Ifield Wood road is blocked: “Heavy traffic due to rolled over van on Ifield Wood both ways near Hillybarn Road.”

Several collisions has been reported across West SussexSeveral collisions has been reported across West Sussex
The AA said Rowhook Road is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic due to crash affecting both directions between Rowhook Hill and A29 Bognor Road.

The High Salvington incident happened at about 5.30pm at Salvington Road, which is partially blocked with slow traffic due to crash. AA Traffic News said: “A car and a van involved on Salvington Road Eastbound at The Park View Pub.”

The crash near Angmering happened on the A259 at about 5.30pm. AA Traffic News said: “Reports of delays due to crash, a single vehicle involved on A259 Roundstone By-Pass Road Eastbound from B2140 Station Road to Roundstone Lane.”

