Collisions on A27 add to traffic chaos in Sussex amid planned lane closure

Two collisions have been reported on the A27 in East Sussex ahead of rush hour – with a planned lane closure already in place for drainage works.

AA Traffic News reported two incidents around 3.25pm on Thursday (April 3).

A traffic notice read: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A27 westbound at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn-off). Congestion to Stanmer Park.

“Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 eastbound at A23 London Road. In the construction area.

Two collisions have been reported on the A27 in East Sussex ahead of rush hour – with a planned lane closure already in place for drainage works. (National World stock image)

"Severe delays on A27 westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off). Average speed ten mph.

"Delays increasing on A27 eastbound between A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). Average speed 15 mph.”

Meanwhile, a ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways is responsible for the works.

A spokesperson explained: “The lane closure is part of drainage and resurfacing work on the A27, and the current phase of that scheme involves removing the central reservation barrier.

“In order to do that work safely, we will need to install temporary barriers on either side of the carriageway, which requires closing off lane two in each direction.

“The temporary barrier was installed on the eastbound carriageway earlier this week. We will shortly be doing the same on the westbound carriageway.

“However, as we always do, we factored this evening’s match into our planning and the works have been paused for tonight to minimise disruption.

“Therefore, two lanes will remain open westbound this evening (and lane one open eastbound).

“We will then resume work to install the westbound temporary barrier, which is due to finish on April 7th.

“The lane two closures will then remain in both directions while we work, day and night, on the central reservation.

“During this time, lane one will be open in both directions, but with a narrower lane and a reduced 50mph limit. A free recovery service is also available for any incidents/breakdowns.”

National Highways said it ‘expects to finish the work on June 6’.