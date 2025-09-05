Collisions reported on A259 in Shoreham and A27 in Worthing
According to AA Traffic News, a van and a car have been involved in a collision on A259 Brighton Road.
The road is said to be partially blocked, with queueing traffic both ways near A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).
A detour is also in operation – affecting local bus services.
Stagecoach South reported: “Due to an RTC at Shoreham High Street, all services are diverting via Grinsted Lane, A27 Upper Shoreham Road and Eastern Avenue.
“Apologies for the inconvenience caused.”
Meanwhile, an incident has been reported on the A27 in the Worthing area.
The AA reported: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Arundel Road both ways from Hollyacres to Durrington Hill.”
The Arundel Sussex Facebook page earlier reported a collision near Hammerpot Hill, adding that traffic was ‘at a standstill’, including the filter lane from Angmering.
Worthing-bound traffic was said to be flowing normally.
As a result of the ongoing incidents, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on A27 Upper Brighton Road – westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Eighth Avenue.
There are minor delays on A27 Arundel Road – eastbound between Forest Lane and Swandean Close – and westbound between Links Road and Hollyacres.