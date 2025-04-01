Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Completion of major roadworks currently being carried out in Hastings town centre has been delayed again.

The work on the A259 in Denmark Place and the A2101 in Albert Road started on January 20 and was due to end on March 14.

East Sussex Highways said it is carrying out junction and pedestrian improvements in the area.

The works were due to run until Friday, March 14.

Roadworks at the junction of Albert Road and A259 Denmark Place started on January 20, 2025. Picture taken on April 1, 2025

They were then delayed by two weeks and supposed to finish on Friday, March 28.

However they are now set to be completed on Friday, April 4.

The works have been causing chaos and delays for drivers since they started in January, with people saying the traffic lights take a long time to change and confusion being caused by two lanes converging into one.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The works include removal of the existing pedestrian islands on each approach to the junction, replacement of the traffic signals, installation of two new pedestrian islands, carriageway surfacing, high friction surfacing and road markings, drainage works and street lighting upgrades.

“It may be necessary to close Pelham Street for short periods of time. Closures will be scheduled to best accommodate the needs of local businesses and residents. Once dates and times of any closures are determined, we will update our website and social media channels.

“Bus services may be impacted during the overnight closures. Information on diversions and affected services will be provided by the bus company.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

“Due to adverse weather earlier in the year and the discovery of reinforced concrete under the footway, we have unfortunately had to extend these works until April 4.

“Denmark Place and Albert Road will remain open with temporary traffic signals in place.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience while these improvement works are completed.”