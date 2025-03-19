Major roadworks currently being carried out in Hastings town centre have been extended by two weeks.

The work on the A259 in Denmark Place and the A2101 in Albert Road started on January 20 and was due to end on March 14.

East Sussex Highways said it is carrying out junction and pedestrian improvements in the area.

The works were due to run until Friday, March 14.

Roadworks at the junction of Albert Road and A259 Denmark Place started on January 20, 2025. Picture taken on March 18, 2025

However they are now due to be completed on Friday, March 28.

The works have been causing chaos and delays for drivers since they started in January, with people saying the traffic lights take a long time to change and confusion being caused by two lanes converging into one.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Works will take place until Friday, March 28 between 7am and 7pm. The roads will remain open with temporary traffic signals and localised lane closures in place.

“It may be necessary to close Pelham Street for short periods of time. Closures will be scheduled to best accommodate the needs of local businesses and residents. Once dates and times of any closures are determined, we will update our website and social media channels.

From Monday, March 10 to Sunday, March 23 overnight closures will be in place between 7pm and 7am for resurfacing and road marking refreshments. Diversion routes will be in place and clearly signed when the closures are in place.

“Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of works.

“Bus services may be impacted during the overnight closures. Information on diversions and affected services will be provided by the bus company.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain or severe frosts may affect the progress of the works.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause.”