Concerns have been raised for Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United fans ahead of their game today at the Amex as there are train delays in the area due to a signalling fault.

Just after 11am today (Saturday, March 4) Southern said a signalling fault between Thornton Heath and Selhurst was ‘severely’ affecting some of its services on southbound lines.

A Southern spokesperson later said: “We are now expecting your journey may take up to one hour longer. Some late-running trains may be cancelled or revised to call at fewer stations en route. Please leave plenty of extra time.”

Southern explained that some of the routes potentially affected include the Thameslink services from Cambridge or Finsbury Park towards Brighton, from Peterborough or Finsbury Park towards Horsham, and from Bedford towards Brighton.

Southern Rail

Southern said its services from London Bridge towards Caterham and Tattenham Corner, via Tulse Hill, may also be impacted along with some services from London Victoria towards Sutton and Epsom Downs.

A resident hoping to get to the game from Three Bridges said their train to Brighton had suffered a ‘major’ delay.

Southern said that due to fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport trains also have to run at reduced speed on the line towards London.

