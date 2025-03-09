Congestion on A-road near Burgess Hill after road traffic accident closes lane
Motorists travelling south from Hickstead may want to seek an alternative route this afternoon (March 09), following reports of queuing traffic and serious delays.
The congestion comes after a road traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a car, according to AA route planner. Recovery work means emergency services have been forced to close one lane, leading to queueing traffic and delays.
"Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to recovery work and earlier crash, a car and a motorcycle involved on A23 Southbound from A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) to A2300. Congestion to Cowfold Road and roads around Ansty as traffic avoids the A23 problems,” the note reads.
