Congestion seen on major road due to traffic signal failure in Worthing

The AA said the incident happened on the A27 Arundel Road westbound between the A24 Findon Road and Durrington Hill.
This was first reported at around 7.20am this morning (Wednesday, January 4), according to the AA.
Queueing traffic has been seen in Worthing due to a signal failure, according to the AA.
