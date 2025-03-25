New railings erected to replace a wall in the middle of the A259 in Hastings Old Town have been branded a ‘monstrosity’ and ‘ugly’ by residents.

Controversial work to remove the wall on East Parade was completed last week.

East Sussex Highways said it was carried out as the wall had deteriorated and it was unsafe.

However, residents took to social media to criticise the work, saying the money should have been used to fix potholes.

The new pedestrian guard rails in East Parade, Hastings

People have now criticised the decision to replace the wall with the railings.

Chris Norman said: “What a ridiculous waste of taxpayers’ money, which could have been used to fill some of the thousands of potholes.”

Robert-William Clifton said: “So they just replaced an ugly wall with ugly railings. It wouldn't have been so bad if they actually used some nice decorative railings.”

John Bartholomew said the end result looked ‘dreadful’. He added: “It looked better before. How much did this monstrosity cost? No wonder they haven't got much money when they waste it like this.”

Edward Champion said: “Could at least put a pretty, characterful railing up there but they had to go with the horrible pre-2000s architecture focused solely on boredom.”

However, John Daniels said: “I agree it doesn't look good, but to be fair, it is to try to prevent people crossing the road randomly instead of using the pedestrian crossings, to improve safety.”

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said the railings were ‘out of keeping’ for the area.

He said: “It might seem as if there are bigger concerns in the world than the removal of a small wall. However the reason given for its demolition was that it had reached the end of its life - and yet, although I’m no structural engineer, I took a close look at it just before it was taken down, and the only signs of cracks were at the far western end where a car had hit it.

“A post on social media revealed this happened 22 years ago. Arguably that section could have been replaced with a reflective bollard, but the rest of the wall seemed fine other than missing a few coping stones.

“The replacement railings seem to have been an afterthought, and it would be interesting to hear from the borough council’s planners to see if they feel they are visually a suitable product for such a sensitive historic location.

“It’s worth noting that there are similar railings near Albert Road, and I’ve always thought these looked a bit out of place. But interestingly they were damaged many months ago and remain broken and patched with a plastic barrier. We have lots of other examples of ‘repairs’ around town where all that happens is that something broken is simply removed and never replaced, or where replacement does happen it is with inferior products or materials.

“I think the outpouring of public feeling about this wall is how it simply amplifies a trend which people see as Hastings being short-changed by the county council and their contractors.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “The existing brick wall had to be removed as the structure was found to be unsafe during a recent safety inspection and it could not be left in place.

“Following the demolition of the wall, railings were installed for safety reasons as this section of road is not considered to be a safe crossing point for pedestrians.”