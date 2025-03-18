The work started on March 10 and was originally due to be completed last Wednesday (March 12).

East Sussex Highways said the work was carried out as the wall on East Parade had deteriorated.

Last week it issued an update on its Facebook page which said the works were being extended by more than a week in order to install a double kerb line and pedestrian guard rails.

Ahead of the work starting, a spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Safety concerns around the wall due its deterioration were identified during a planned safety inspection and it was unsafe to both motorists and pedestrians to leave it as it is.”

After the decision to remove the wall was announced residents took to the Observer’s Facebook page to slam the plans, saying money would be better spent repairing potholes.

Colin Mould said: “That wall has been minding it's own business since 1963. Why knock it down now? Plenty of potholes need fixing.”

Lyn Meadows said: “What an appalling and despicable waste of money and resources. Roads full of potholes, town centre an absolute eyesore with no public toilets and very few shops.”

Rob Thorpe said: “Fix the potholes, it’s not much to ask. Don’t waste time doing stuff that doesn’t need to be done. Spend it doing the stuff that needs doing.”

Others said the wall had been used as a place to sit and watch the Old Town Carnival procession over the years.

1 . IMG_0049.jpeg The completed work in East Parade, Hastings Photo: Staff

2 . IMG_0051.jpeg The completed work in East Parade, Hastings Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_0044.jpeg The work in East Parade, Hastings Old Town Photo: Staff