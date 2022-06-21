Cooking oil theft on the rise in West Sussex

Reports of Cooking oil theft in West Sussex are increasing, a spokesperson for Sussex Police has said.

Although cooking oil theft has been recognised as a national issue, the spokesperson explained that the force is receiving an increased number of complaints from across the county in a Facebook post published earlier today (June 21).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is thought that thieves are stealing used oil to turn it into unregulated biodiesel which can then be sold on the black market,” they said.

Cooking oil theft rates are on the rise

“We would urge local businesses to be vigilant and keep cooking oil supplies safe and secure.”

Sussex Police have issued a number of tips to help local businesses keep their cooking oil safe.

These include: ensuring that CCTV/ alarms and security lighting are properly installed and well-maintained;

Installing lockable gates and fences which screen any tanks or barrels from view of the road;

To stay wary of those claiming to be contractors and ask for ID if you’re unsure;

Call 999 straight away if you see anyone acting suspiciously.

If your local business has been targeted for oil, report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101.