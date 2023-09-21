BREAKING
Copthorne crash: report of three-car collision causing slow traffic

Slow traffic has been reported on a road in Copthorne this afternoon (Thursday, September 21).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that Church Lane is partially blocked due to a crash

It said: “Three cars involved on Church Lane both ways around Brookhill Road.”

The incident was first reported at 3.09pm.

This story will be updated if more information comes in.