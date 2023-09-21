Copthorne crash: report of three-car collision causing slow traffic
Slow traffic has been reported on a road in Copthorne this afternoon (Thursday, September 21).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that Church Lane is partially blocked due to a crash
It said: “Three cars involved on Church Lane both ways around Brookhill Road.”
The incident was first reported at 3.09pm.
This story will be updated if more information comes in.