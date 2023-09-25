Copthorne crash: slow traffic on partially blocked road after report of crash
A road in Copthorne is partially blocked this morning (Monday, September 25), after reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is slow moving traffic on the A264 following the incident.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A264 Copthorne Common Road both ways between the Copthorne Hotel and Borers Arms Road.”
The incident was first reported at 7.19am.