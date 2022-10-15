Experts at the price comparison website Quotezone.co.uk have said that car owners can make their fuel go further with some simple adjustments to their driving habits.

For example, they said it might be more cost effective to fill your tank at an independent retailer, checking online for the nearest ones before setting off.

Quotezone.co.uk also said a crucial factor on fuel consumption is speed and that optimal fuel-efficient speed for most cars is between 45 and 50 mph.

Quotezone.co.uk founder Greg Wilson said: “Frugal drivers can get the maximum mileage from the fuel tank by incorporating money-saving driving techniques into their everyday journeys. Eco-driving can have a huge impact on how much money you spend at the petrol pump. Besides choosing the cheapest petrol station and the right speed, there are a number of other simple tricks that can help you make fuel go further, including decluttering the boot and checking tyre pressure.”

The company’s eight fuel saving tips are:

1) Remove excess weight: The heavier the car is the harder the engine has to work, which results in higher fuel consumption.

2) Regular maintenance: Keeping the car in good condition ensures that the vehicle runs efficiently.

3) Drive smoothly: Sudden braking and speeding can burn through more fuel so people are advised to ‘gauge the flow of traffic’, use gentle acceleration and drive at a steady speed.

4) Change gears as early as possible: Switching into the highest possible gear keeps the revs low, which saves petrol. Quotezone.co.uk said that at 40 mph the car will consume 25 per cent more fuel in third gear compared to fifth.

5) Check tyre pressure: Underinflated tyres create more rolling resistance.

6) Avoid idling: leaving the engine running while stopped is bad for the environment and wastes fuel. It is worth switching off the engine if the car is stationary for a few minutes.

7) Turn off additional functions: add-ons like air conditioning and seat heaters drain the car’s battery and the petrol tank.