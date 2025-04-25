Council confirms Eastbourne road to partially reopen following concerns raised by traders
East Sussex highways has confirmed that from 6pm on Friday, April 25, one lane of traffic on Grand Parade would reopen.
The closure will be replaced with two-way lights to help traffic move around the area over the summer.
The road had been closed since February 5 as works begun on Victoria Place – the seafront-end of Terminus Road from Seaside Road to Grand Parade – to become a ‘Las Ramblas’-style pedestrianised route.
Concerns were subsequently raised by local traders that roadworks around Terminus Road and Grand Parade would impact the town's summer season.
The Victoria Place Stakeholder Group – which includes the MP, traders from Victoria Place, the Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, and Your Eastbourne BID – have written to East Sussex County Council (ESCC) demanding a temporary pause to the works, following delays.
ESCC said it appreciated the disruption the works were causing and was aware of concerns raised by traders.
“The scheme to pedestrianise Victoria Place is part of an important improvement project to create a vibrant and attractive town centre, which will encourage more people to visit Eastbourne and bring a welcome boost to the local economy,” an ESCC spokesperson said.
“Our contractors are doing everything they can to minimise the disruption as much as possible and ensure access to businesses is maintained throughout.
“The project team will be meeting with local businesses to discuss the project schedule and how local traders can be best supported during the works.
“Whilst we understand the concerns about work continuing through the summer season, pausing the project until September would incur significant costs and delay the final completion date of the scheme.
“To help traffic move around the area during the spring and summer, from Friday, April 25 one lane will be reopened on Grand Parade, replacing the full road closure, with traffic controlled by two-way traffic signals. The road will be fully opened for key events such as Airbourne, Pride and Carnival.
“The works are expected to be completed on schedule in December.”
