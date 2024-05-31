Council draft new document to reduce traffic impact on A27 Chichester bypass - have your say

Traffic Jam on A27 roadworks in Sussex near Arundel. Artist (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images).

Chichester District Council have drafted a new version of the Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

This document provides detailed advice and guidance on the council's updated approach for securing development contributions to mitigate traffic impacts on the A27 Chichester Bypass.

The CDC have published the new SPD for public consultation, in accordance with regulatory requirements.

This follows consultation on a previous version of the draft SPD in autumn 2023. Representations received in response to that consultation have directly informed the revised draft.

The council's current approach to the mitigation of development impacts on the A27 is contained within the Planning Obligations & Affordable Housing SPD, adopted in 2016.

As part of their preparation for the emerging Chichester Local Plan 2021-2039, the technical evidence base underpinning this approach has been updated.

As a result, the council believe it is necessary to revise their approach to secure planning obligations to appropriately address the cumulative impact of current and future development on the A27 and help ensure that planned development can be delivered.

In response to matters raised during the previous consultation, as well as the latest available evidence, the council’s proposed approach has been revised to ensure its fairness and alignment with regulatory requirements.

Key revisions include changes to developer contributions calculations. The consultation on the draft SPD will be open for six weeks from 30 May 2024 until 17.00 on 11 July 2024.

During this time the council are inviting the local views on its content, which you can submit to them online via their consultation platform (https://chichester.oc2.uk/document/54).