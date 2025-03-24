Councils must prove pothole progress or 'face losing cash', government says

The Government said the public will now see ‘exactly what’s being done to tackle potholes’, as councils in the South East are required to prove progress or ‘face losing cash’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From mid-April, local authorities will start to receive their share of the £1.6 billion highway maintenance funding.

More than £27 million has been set aside for West Sussex, and £21 million has been granted for East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to get the full amount, all councils in England must, from today (Monday, March 24), publish annual progress reports and ‘prove public confidence in their work’.

An anonymous resident spray painted potholes last year in an attempt to force the council to fix the roads. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

By June 30, 2025, local authorities must publish reports detailing how much they are spending, how many potholes they have filled, what percentage of their roads are in what condition, and how they are minimising streetworks disruption.

They will also be required to show how they are spending more on long-term preventative maintenance programmes and that they have robust plans for the wetter winters the country is experiencing – making potholes worse.

By the end of October, councils must also show they are ensuring communities have their say on what work they should be doing, and where.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public can also help battle back against pothole ridden roads by reporting them to their local council, via a dedicated online portal.

Local authorities who fail to meet these strict conditions will see 25 per cent of their pothole funding withheld.

Also today, the Transport Secretary has unveiled £4.8 billion funding for 2025/26 for National Highways to deliver critical road schemes and maintain motorways and major A-roads.

It comes as figures from the RAC show drivers encounter an average of six potholes per mile in England and Wales, and pothole damage to cars costs an average £600 to fix. According to the AA, fixing potholes is a priority for 96 per cent of drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The broken roads we inherited are not only risking lives but also cost working families, drivers and businesses hundreds - if not thousands of pounds – in avoidable vehicle repairs.

"Fixing the basic infrastructure this country relies on is central to delivering national renewal, improving living standards and securing Britain’s future through our Plan for Change.

“Not only are we investing an additional £4.8 billion to deliver vital road schemes across the country to get Britain moving, next month we start handing councils a record £1.6 billion to repair roads and fill millions of potholes across the country.

“British people are bored of seeing their politicians aimlessly pointing at potholes with no real plan to fix them. That ends with us.

"We’ve done our part and handed councils the cash and certainty they need - now it’s up to them to get on with the job, put that money to use and prove they’re delivering for their communities.”