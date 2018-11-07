Cow blocking railway line at Lewes has died

A cow has died after it was found on the railway tracks near Lewes this afternoon (November 7), Network Rail said.

Services between Eastbourne, Lewes and London were disrupted this afternoon after reports of an animal on the line just after 2pm.

Network Rail specialists were called to the scene near the Hamsey level crossing and said the cow had died. They were working to remove the animal from the track.

Southern Rail said disruption is expected until 4pm.

The rail operator said: “Currently Southern are unable to run their services between Lewes and London, and instead these are being diverted to run via Brighton.

“Services from Haywards Heath towards Lewes and Eastbourne are able to run however at a reduced speed. These services will call additionally at both Plumpton and Cooksbridge whilst the line towards London is blocked.”