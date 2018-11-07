Cow blocks railway line between Lewes and Eastbourne

There are no trains between Lewes and Eastbourne this afternoon as there is a cow on the tracks, Southern Rail said (November 7).

The rail operator said at 2pm that there were ‘animals on the line’, and said that services between Eastbourne and Brighton were disrupted as a result of the incident.

It later confirmed: “We have received reports of a cow on the line at Lewes. Network Rail are sending a specialist team to clear the line.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to your journey today.”

Southern added: “This is affecting services between Eastbourne and Lewes that are heading to London. Passengers requiring London should travel via Brighton.

“We are currently in the process of sourcing rail replacement buses. Once confirmed these will be located at Haywards Heath, Lewes and Eastbourne.”

Southern Rail

More to follow.