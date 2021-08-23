Cow hit by train in East Sussex

A passenger said it took more than four hours to complete the trip to Brighton as people on the train had to walk on the tracks and through a field to get to a bus.

According to a Southern spokesperson, the lines were blocked at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, August 22) and a nearby farm was identified as the safest place to escort passengers to after an assessment of the area.

Shuttle buses and taxis were provided by Southern to help passengers with their journeys and anyone delayed by 15 minutes or more has the option to claim delay repay online, the spokesperson said.

Southern. SUS-210404-120708001

Southern said they received an email from a couple thanking staff for their ‘help, patience and professionalism’.

The spokesperson from the rail company said, “Due to animals on the railway between Lewes and Eastbourne, all lines were blocked on Sunday evening.