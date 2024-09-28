Crash at Mid Sussex village: slow traffic after collision near turnoff to vineyard
There have been reports of a car crash at a Mid Sussex village this morning (Saturday, September 28).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Wivelsfield Green at about 11.30am.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car involved on South Road both ways near Sugrue South Downs Vineyard turn off.”
