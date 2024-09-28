Crash at Mid Sussex village: slow traffic after collision near turnoff to vineyard

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 13:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There have been reports of a car crash at a Mid Sussex village this morning (Saturday, September 28).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Wivelsfield Green at about 11.30am.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car involved on South Road both ways near Sugrue South Downs Vineyard turn off.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.