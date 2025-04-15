Crash between Haywards Heath and Balcombe: reports of heavy traffic after single-car incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports of a car crash between Haywards Heath and Balcombe this afternoon (Tuesday, April 15).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on Stonehall Lane after an incident that happened at about 3.20pm
AA Traffic News said: “A single vehicle involved on Stonehall Lane both ways near Borde Hill Lane.”