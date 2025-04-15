Crash between Haywards Heath and Balcombe: reports of heavy traffic after single-car incident

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST
There have been reports of a car crash between Haywards Heath and Balcombe this afternoon (Tuesday, April 15).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on Stonehall Lane after an incident that happened at about 3.20pm

AA Traffic News said: “A single vehicle involved on Stonehall Lane both ways near Borde Hill Lane.”

