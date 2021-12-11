A car reportedly collided with a lamp post shortly after 8.30am.

According to traffic reports, Paradise Drive is partially blocked.

However, traffic is said to be coping well.

Sussex Roads Police said officers were kept busy on Friday night (December 10).

This is the only traffic incident reported in Sussex this morning.

However, Sussex Roads Police were kept busy last night.

"That's the Friday early shift done, and it's been a busy one," a police spokesperson wrote.