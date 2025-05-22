Crash in high street of East Sussex village causes heavy traffic

There have been reports of a crash in Uckfield this afternoon (Thursday, May 22).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the High Street is partially blocked.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on High Street both ways from Hempstead Road to Southview Drive.”

The incident was first reported at 1.34pm and the live map is still showing slow traffic on Southview Drive.