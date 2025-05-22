Crash in high street of East Sussex village causes heavy traffic
There have been reports of a crash in Uckfield this afternoon (Thursday, May 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the High Street is partially blocked.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on High Street both ways from Hempstead Road to Southview Drive.”
The incident was first reported at 1.34pm and the live map is still showing slow traffic on Southview Drive.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.