Crash in high street of East Sussex village causes heavy traffic

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 16:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

There have been reports of a crash in Uckfield this afternoon (Thursday, May 22).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the High Street is partially blocked.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on High Street both ways from Hempstead Road to Southview Drive.”

The incident was first reported at 1.34pm and the live map is still showing slow traffic on Southview Drive.

Related topics:Uckfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice