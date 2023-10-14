Crash in Lewes high street reported after A27 closes due to weekend roadworks
The A27 is closed near Lewes this weekend (October 14-15), AA Traffic News has warned.
The AA Traffic News map, which can be found at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news, shows that the road is closed off from the roundabout into Lewes to the Southerham Roundabout. Heavy traffic is shown going through Lewes itself.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and delays expected due to weekend roadworks until the early hours of Monday morning on A27 Eastbound from A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) to A26 (Southerham Roundabout). Detour in operation - Via the A277 Brighton Road through Lewes.”
At 12.46pm AA Traffic News reported that there had been a crash in Lewes High Street. It said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A277 High Street both ways at Rotten Row.”