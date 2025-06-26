Crash involving car and tractor near village on border of East and West Sussex
There have been reports of a crash involving a car and a tractor in East Sussex this afternoon (Thursday, June 26).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2112 at Wivelsfield is partially blocked due to the collision.
AA Traffic News said: “A car and a tractor involved on B2112 both ways near Green Road. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 2.41pm.
