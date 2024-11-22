Crash near A24 in West Sussex: road partially blocked and reports of increasing delays at roundabout

The A283 near the A24 is partially blocked in West Sussex this evening (Friday, November 22).

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A283 The Pike Westbound at Lower Chancton.”

The incident was first reported at about 5pm.

AA Traffic News is also reporting increasing delays of seven minutes on the A24 southbound between Hole Street and A283 The Pike.

