Crash near A27 in East Sussex: reports of blocked road after collision involving car

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:45 BST
A road near the A27 in East Sussex is blocked this morning (Friday, July 19) after reports of a crash.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the collsion happened on Ditchling Road at about 11am.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked due to crash, a car involved on Ditchling Road both ways between The Golf Course and (Old Boat Corner). Traffic is coping well.”

