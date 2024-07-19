Crash near A27 in East Sussex: reports of blocked road after collision involving car
A road near the A27 in East Sussex is blocked this morning (Friday, July 19) after reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the collsion happened on Ditchling Road at about 11am.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked due to crash, a car involved on Ditchling Road both ways between The Golf Course and (Old Boat Corner). Traffic is coping well.”
