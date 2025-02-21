Crash near Angmering in West Sussex: slow traffic reported both ways after incident

There have been reports of a crash near Angmering this morning (Friday, February 21).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the collision happened on Arundel Road.

They first reported the incident at 7.16am, saying: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on Arundel Road both ways at Chantryfield Road.”

