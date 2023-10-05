Crash near Balcombe: warning for drivers after report of two cars involved in collision
A crash has caused some disruption on a road near Balcombe this morning (Thursday, October 5), it has been reported.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on B2036 London Road both ways at Haywards Heath Road.”
The AA added that traffic is coping well and said the incident was first reported at 8.06am.
This story will be updated if more information comes through.