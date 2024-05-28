Crash near Bexhill: road partially blocked after reports of incident involving car and motorbike at Little Common
There has been a report of a crash on the B2182 near Little Common this afternoon (Tuesday, May 28).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident was first reported at 3.14pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on B2182 Cooden Sea Road both ways around Church Hill Avenue.”
