Crash near Bexhill: road partially blocked after reports of incident involving car and motorbike at Little Common

By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th May 2024, 17:27 BST
There has been a report of a crash on the B2182 near Little Common this afternoon (Tuesday, May 28).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident was first reported at 3.14pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on B2182 Cooden Sea Road both ways around Church Hill Avenue.”

