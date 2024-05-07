Crash near care home: report of incident involving one vehicle at West Sussex village
There have been reports of a collision in Lindfield this afternoon (Tuesday, May 7).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident, which was first reported at 4.07pm, happened on Summerhill Lane.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash, a single vehicle involved on Summerhill Lane near The Care Home. Traffic is coping well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.