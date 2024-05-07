Crash near care home: report of incident involving one vehicle at West Sussex village

There have been reports of a collision in Lindfield this afternoon (Tuesday, May 7).
Published 7th May 2024, 17:28 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident, which was first reported at 4.07pm, happened on Summerhill Lane.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash, a single vehicle involved on Summerhill Lane near The Care Home. Traffic is coping well.”

