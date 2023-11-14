BREAKING

Crash near Chichester: reports of slow traffic after road partially blocked

There have been reports of a crash near Chichester this evening (Tuesday, November 14).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Nov 2023, 18:16 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 18:16 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Salthill Road is partially blocked.

It said: “Slow traffic due to crash on Salthill Road both ways from A259 Main Road to Newport Drive.”

This story will be updated if more information comes in.