Crash near Chichester: slow traffic in both directions after report of collision
There has been a crash on a road near Chichester early this afternoon (Thursday, December 28).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on Vinnetrow Road both ways between B2166 Lagness Road and Vinnetrow Business Park.”
The incident was first reported at 12.06pm and the AA’s live traffic map is showing that traffic is still moving slowly on the road.