Crash near church in Eastbourne: collision on roundabout on A259
There have been reports of a crash in Eastbourne this morning (Sunday, September 29).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident, which was first reported at about 10am, happened on a roundabout.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash on A259 St Anthony's Avenue at B2104 Langney Rise (Langney roundabout). On the roundabout. Traffic is coping well.”
The live map shows that the incident happened near Catholic Church of Christ the King.
