Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports of a crash in Eastbourne this morning (Sunday, September 29).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident, which was first reported at about 10am, happened on a roundabout.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash on A259 St Anthony's Avenue at B2104 Langney Rise (Langney roundabout). On the roundabout. Traffic is coping well.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The live map shows that the incident happened near Catholic Church of Christ the King.