Crash near Crawley: reports of heavy traffic after collision involving cyclist

There has been a collision involving a cyclist this evening (Friday, December 8), AA Traffic News has reported.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a vehicle and a cyclist involved on Ifield Avenue Northbound at Warren Drive.”

The collision was first reported at 6.08pm.