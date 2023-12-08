Crash near Crawley: reports of heavy traffic after collision involving cyclist
There has been a collision involving a cyclist this evening (Friday, December 8), AA Traffic News has reported.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a vehicle and a cyclist involved on Ifield Avenue Northbound at Warren Drive.”
The collision was first reported at 6.08pm.