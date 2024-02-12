Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News said the A267 near Cross-in-Hand is partially blocked with delays due to a collision on Heathfield Road near the A272 Summer Hill.

One observer has reported that cars are being sent down the A272 way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 14.15 today to reports of a road traffic collision on the A267 Mayfield Road, Five Ashes. One car and one lorry/HGV were involved. One person was extricated from the car and given first aid. Police and ambulance were also in attendance.”

Sussex traffic and travel

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the A267 and A272 junction near Five Ashes, at around 2.10pm on Monday, 12 February.

"The A267 is currently closed at Frog Hole Lane junction and the A272 is currently closed at Dog Kennel Lane. Please avoid the area where possible.