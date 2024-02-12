Crash near Cross-in-Hand and Five Ashes: reports of fire engines and police at scene of collision involving car and lorry
AA Traffic News said the A267 near Cross-in-Hand is partially blocked with delays due to a collision on Heathfield Road near the A272 Summer Hill.
One observer has reported that cars are being sent down the A272 way.
An East Sussex Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 14.15 today to reports of a road traffic collision on the A267 Mayfield Road, Five Ashes. One car and one lorry/HGV were involved. One person was extricated from the car and given first aid. Police and ambulance were also in attendance.”
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the A267 and A272 junction near Five Ashes, at around 2.10pm on Monday, 12 February.
"The A267 is currently closed at Frog Hole Lane junction and the A272 is currently closed at Dog Kennel Lane. Please avoid the area where possible.
“Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to report to police online or via 101 quoting 676 of 12/02.”