Crash near Drusillas on A27 in East Sussex: slow traffic reported
There have been reports of slow traffic on the A27 in East Sussex this afternoon (Friday, September 13).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there was a collision on the road near the turnoff to Selmeston.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A27 both ways at The Street (The Barley Mow).”
The incident was first reported at about 1.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.