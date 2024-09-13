Crash near Drusillas on A27 in East Sussex: slow traffic reported

There have been reports of slow traffic on the A27 in East Sussex this afternoon (Friday, September 13).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there was a collision on the road near the turnoff to Selmeston.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A27 both ways at The Street (The Barley Mow).”

The incident was first reported at about 1.30pm.

