Crash near Hastings: reports of road closure after early morning incident
There were reports of a crash in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 11) on a road near Hastings.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2092 was closed after the collsion was reported at 3.52am.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash on B2092 Crowhurst Road both ways between Queensway and Church Wood Drive.”
The live map is not currently showing any traffic on the road.
