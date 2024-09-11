There were reports of a crash in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 11) on a road near Hastings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2092 was closed after the collsion was reported at 3.52am.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash on B2092 Crowhurst Road both ways between Queensway and Church Wood Drive.”

The live map is not currently showing any traffic on the road.