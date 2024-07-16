Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A27 is partially blocked this afternoon (Tuesday, July 16) after reports of a crash at a roundabout.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is ‘partially blocked due to crash on A27 Brighton Road at Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout)’.

The AA Traffic News report said traffic is coping well but the live map is still showing slow moving traffic around the roundabout area. The incident was first reported at 1.58pm.