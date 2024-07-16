Crash near Lewes: A27 partially blocked after incident at roundabout

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The A27 is partially blocked this afternoon (Tuesday, July 16) after reports of a crash at a roundabout.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is ‘partially blocked due to crash on A27 Brighton Road at Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout)’.

Warning over poisonous caterpillars in Sussex

The AA Traffic News report said traffic is coping well but the live map is still showing slow moving traffic around the roundabout area. The incident was first reported at 1.58pm.

Related topics:A27Sussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice