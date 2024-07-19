Crash near Lewes: collision on roundabout causes traffic on A26 and A27
Traffic is building up on both the A26 and A27 this morning after a crash near Lewes.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported queueing traffic ‘due to crash on A26 Southbound near A27 (Southerham Roundabout)’.
The incident was first reported at 10.40am.
