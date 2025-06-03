Crash near Partridge Green: two cars involved in incident on A281

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 18:58 BST
There were reports of a crash on the A281 near Partridge Green this afternoon (Tuesday, June 3).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road was closed with slow traffic.

The live map showed the incident happened near Shermanbury.

AA Traffic News said: “Two cars involved on A281 both ways between A272 (Village Hall Roundabout) and B2116 Partridge Green Road. Congestion to the A272 is queueing in both directions to Cowgate.”

The incident was first reported at 3.40pm a nd the live map is now showing the the road is clear.

Sussex Police were spotted at the scene and have been approached for comment.

There was an accident near Shermanbury on Tuesday afternoon, June 3

There was an accident near Shermanbury on Tuesday afternoon, June 3

There was an accident near Shermanbury on Tuesday afternoon, June 3

