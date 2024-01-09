BREAKING

Crash near Saddlescombe: road closed and delays after report of collision involving three vehicles

A road is closed near Saddlescombe this afternoon (Tuesday, January 9) following reports of a three-vehicle collision.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 9th Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:15 GMT
AA Traffic News said at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news that the crash happened on Saddlescombe Road.

It said: “Road closed and delays due to crash, three vehicles involved on Saddlescombe Road both ways between Devils Dyke Road (Brighton end) and Devils Dyke Road (Poynings end).”

AA Traffic News said that one of the vehicles, a van, has overturned. The incident was first reported at 12.02pm and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

